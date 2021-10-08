2 Dead, Suspect in Custody After Shooting Inside Maryland Senior Living Facility

The victims worked at the Gateway Village National Church Residence in Capitol Heights

Two people are dead following a shooting this morning at a senior living facility in Prince George's County, Md., PEOPLE confirms.

Michelle Norris, executive vice president for National Church Residences, tells PEOPLE the deadly incident occurred at the Gateway Village National Church Residence in the town of Capitol Heights.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The names of the two victims have not been released, but Norris, in a statement, said they were employees at the facility.

The shooting happened at around 9:15 a.m.

According to reports, including those from ABC News, CNN, and NBC, one person was taken into custody within the hour and is believed to be the shooter.

"On behalf of the National Church Residences team, please know that we are extremely heartbroken by the events that occurred this morning at our affordable housing property Gateway Village, in Capital Heights, Maryland," reads the statement.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"We are proud of the heroic and swift actions of our staff to ensure that our residents were protected and kept safe," it continues. "Our hearts go out to the families of our two team members who lost their lives in this tragic and unfortunate incident."

Norris' statement notes that the facility and its employees "are fully cooperating with authorities as they further investigate the details of the situation."

A call to Prince George's County Police was not returned by press time.