2 Dead and 5 Injured in Texas Dance Studio Shooting

Police say two people were killed and five more hospitalized during an early morning shooting Saturday at a Fort Worth, Texas, dance studio.

Studio 74 was being used for a party when an argument was sparked between attendees, Fort Worth police said in a news release.

One man was shot as he fled the building, police said, at which point “an unknown number” of people began firing at one another outside of the studio building and from across the street.

Officers first responded to the scene about 12:30 a.m. local time. They “discovered that several people had been shot and that the shooters had fled the scene,” police said.

Studio 74 is a nonprofit that “brings dance programming to underserved communities and the general public to reach audiences and participants of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, and socio- economic backgrounds,” according to its website.

Owner Laura Reyna tells PEOPLE that the studio “had no involvement in the shooting,” which took place during an “unauthorized” event at the space.

She declined to provide additional details, and when asked about a possible timeline or cause for the shooting said, “We’re in the dark as much as y’all are.”

“All our concerns are with the families,” she said. “We’re praying for the family.”

Homicide detectives are working with the gang unit to investigate possible gang ties in the shooting, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 817-469-TIPS (anonymously) or the homicide unit at 817-392-4300.