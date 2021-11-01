2 Dead After at Least 12 Shot at Illinois Halloween Party

The Will County Sheriff's Office estimates that there were about 200 people at the house party

Two people are dead after at least 12 were shot at a large Halloween party in Joliet Township, Illinois, authorities have announced.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, a patrol segment from the Will County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on 1018 E. Jackson Street after hearing between 10 and 12 gunshots. Once on the scene, authorities say a hundred people were seen fleeing the scene in a panic, the sheriff's office said in a statement. More law enforcement arrived at the scene and began life saving measures on people shot in the backyard and at nearby homes, as more gunshots were fired in the area.

Over a dozen people were hospitalized after being injured in the shooting. The WCSO confirmed that two of the victims died "as a result of their injuries on scene," while four others sustained life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing, and authorities said the shooting occurred outside in the backyard near a DJ booth. According to estimates, there were nearly 200 people at the party.

The WCSO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Joliet is about 40 miles south of Chicago.

The statement detailed that witnesses told authorities two shooters opened fire during the party from a porch above the crowd. The onlookers described the first shooter as a man with facial hair, wearing a red hoodie, black billed hat, and dark pants. The second shooter was described as a man, wearing a yellow hoodie and ski mask.

A party guest named Vanessa, who told CBS Chicago she is a friend of the host, said strangers started showing up as the night went on.

"People were showing up that we literally had no idea who they were," she told the outlet.

"Even the host of the party was like, 'I don't know these people – like where did they come from?' " echoed Vanessa' sister Valerie.

Amid investigation, the sisters are taking it one step at a time as they process the trauma and grieve.

"Physically I'm OK," Vanessa told CBS. "Mentally, I'm still shaken."

"if I like, let my mind linger on what happened, then I will probably break down," Valerie said. "But I don't want to, so I'm just trying to keep it together."