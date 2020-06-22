2 Dead, 7 Wounded in Shooting at North Carolina Block Party

Five people who were struck by vehicles while fleeing the scene were hospitalized with "minor injuries," the local police chief said

Two people were killed while seven others were injured in a shooting early Monday morning at a block party in Charlotte, North Carolina, multiple outlets reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told local news outlets WBTV and WMUR-9 that the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near Catherine Simmons Avenue, where hundreds of people were gathered for a continued Juneteenth celebration.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police initially responded to a 911 call about a pedestrian hit by a car, Jennings said, and arrived to find hundreds of people in the streets just as the shots went off.

A female victim was reportedly found lying on the street with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Scene of Charlotte shooting CBS 17/Youtube

Image zoom CBS 17/Youtube

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Jennings told the outlets that nine people total were shot, two of which were killed. The other seven were taken to the hospital with "serious injuries."

Five other people who were struck by vehicles while attempting to flee the scene were also taken to the hospital but suffered "minor injuries," Jennings said.

According to WBTV, at least 20 police cars responded to the scene, along with multiple medics and fire units.