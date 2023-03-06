2 Dead, 6 Others Injured After Shooting at Georgia House Party with Over 100 Teens

Two people were killed and six others were injured during a massive house party at a suburban Georgia residence over the weekend.

On Saturday, "well over" 100 teens were at the party at a home in Douglasville, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on Facebook Sunday.

"A confrontation occurred that resulted in two deaths and six injured from gunshots," the sheriff's office said. "Information is very limited at this time."

A representative for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional details.

Six adults were present at the home during the party, which Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA-TV reported was a Sweet 16 celebration.

They ended the event after the teens began to smoke marijuana, the outlet reported. The shooting happened at the top of the nearby cul-de-sac shortly afterward.

As of Sunday, the sheriff's office wrote that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the assailant or assailants should contact investigator Myrlene Jean at 770-920-4916, authorities said.