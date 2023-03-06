2 Dead, 6 Others Injured After Shooting at Georgia House Party with Over 100 Teens

The shooting incident occurred during a reported Sweet 16 celebration

By
Published on March 6, 2023 10:48 AM
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two people were killed and six others were injured during a massive house party at a suburban Georgia residence over the weekend.

On Saturday, "well over" 100 teens were at the party at a home in Douglasville, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on Facebook Sunday.

"A confrontation occurred that resulted in two deaths and six injured from gunshots," the sheriff's office said. "Information is very limited at this time."

A representative for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional details.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.
Getty

Six adults were present at the home during the party, which Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA-TV reported was a Sweet 16 celebration.

They ended the event after the teens began to smoke marijuana, the outlet reported. The shooting happened at the top of the nearby cul-de-sac shortly afterward.

As of Sunday, the sheriff's office wrote that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the assailant or assailants should contact investigator Myrlene Jean at 770-920-4916, authorities said.

