The unnamed suspect exchanged gunfire with police and has been transported to the hospital in critical condition

2 Dead, 5 Others Injured in Shooting at Idaho Shopping Mall: 'Traumatic Experience for Our Community'

At least two people were killed and five more were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, on Monday.

Officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to reports of shots fired at the Boise Towne Square Mall, the police department wrote in a press release. Upon arrival, authorities "confronted an individual matching the description of the suspect outside of the mall."

"Gunfire was exchanged resulting in injury to both the suspect and an officer," the department wrote.

The unnamed suspect was transported to the hospital, where they are in critical condition. The officer's injuries were treated and they were released, officials said.

Further investigation revealed that there were two others who were killed, though they have not been identified.

In addition to the responding officer and the suspect, three other people were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

"Never should one have to, or does one expect when they're saying goodbye to a loved one who is headed to work, who is headed out to shop, that they'll get a call like they did today," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said at a press conference on Monday afternoon. "Countless people found themselves in a situation they never would have, nor should have, expected."

According to police, the incident was isolated and there is no longer a threat to the public.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee called the shooting a "traumatic experience" for the entire community.

"This was a traumatic experience for our community as a whole and our hearts go out to all the victims, witnesses, first responders, and those who have been impacted by today's events," Lee said. "We recognize the community has many questions and concerns. The Boise Police Department will work to make sure we get information out to the community as quickly as possible in conjunction with our investigators and prosecutors."