2 Dead, 5 Injured During Shooting at Norfolk, Va., Party With College Students in Attendance

Norfolk Police have not released a motive or made arrests for the shooting that left two people dead, including a student at Norfolk State University

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on September 5, 2022 04:55 PM
Photo: Getty

Norfolk Police continue to investigate a shooting at a party that left five people injured and two dead, including a nursing student, officials stated.

Late Saturday night, officials responded to a shooting call in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue where they discovered four women and three men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a police statement.

"The preliminary investigation reveals there had been a party at that location that had been advertised on social media," said Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith during a press conference.

"Apparently a fight broke out at the party, and once the fight started, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting," Goldsmith said.

Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, died at a nearby hospital, according to the Associated Press.

McKnight was a pre-nursing major and second-year student at Norfolk State University, the school's president Javaune Adams-Gaston stated in a press release.

"Our prayers and condolences are with Angelia's family and all those impacted by this tragic event," Adams-Gaston stated in the release. "Angelia's life was important and every Spartan is a key member of our campus."

Meanwhile, no arrests or motive for the shooting have been released, but Goldsmith said the shooting was not random.

"This is not randomly picked," he said. "This is what is frustrating about these things right now — people get into a disagreement, they pull out a gun, and then they shoot each other, and in the process of doing that they shoot innocent people who end up dying."

Norfolk's Mayor Kenneth Alexander said during a press conference that the city's violence must end.

"As children return to school, we must ensure that their communities and lives are free from chaos. Students enrolled in our colleges and universities deserve safe environments," he said.

