2 Dead, 5 Hurt in San Antonio Nightclub Shooting as Cops Search for Suspect: 'Not a Random Incident'

Two people died and another 5 were injured during a shooting Sunday night inside a nightclub along San Antonio’s River Walk by a suspect who remained on the run Monday, police said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus assured the public that the threat was contained. In a tweet posted Monday, police said the shooting was “not a random incident,” and that detectives “believe that at least one of the victims knew the suspect.”

“It’s nothing more complicated than an argument that occurred inside the club with someone pulling a firearm,” McManus told reporters on the scene, according to video posted on the department’s Twitter feed.

“I’m confident that we will identify the individual and have that person in custody,” he said.

Police identified the deceased victims as 21-year-old Robert Martinez, who died at the scene, and 25-year-old Alejandro Robles, who initially was in critical condition but died later.

The remaining victims — four males between ages 16 and 19, and one 46-year-old woman — were expected to recover, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. inside Ventura, a bar and music venue on the Museum Reach portion of the River Walk that had promoted a showcase of multiple performers Sunday night under the banner “Living the DREAM,” reports the Associated Press.

McManus said only patrons, and no staff members of the venue, were among the casualties.

“There was an altercation between a group or individuals,” he said. “One person at least pulled out a gun, started shooting, don’t know if it was at a specific individual or just shooting indiscriminately,” he said.

He said their preliminary investigation did not reveal what started the altercation, and the investigation is ongoing.