Police said Matthew Hirsch, 40, and 24-year-old Matthew Rule were killed in alleged robberies that happened within five hours of each other on Monday

2 Dead, 3 Injured in String of Alleged Robberies at Multiple Southern Calif. 7-Eleven's, Suspect at Large

A manhunt is underway for the suspected gunman in a string of robberies at six 7-Eleven stores across Southern California.

Citing law enforcement, according to the Los Angeles Times, four of the robberies included shootings, during which two people were shot dead and three others were injured.

Authorities believe these incidents may be connected.

The robberies happened Monday morning within five hours of each other at convenience stores in Brea, La Habra, Riverside, Upland, Santa Ana and Ontario, Calif., the Times reports.

40-year-old Matthew Hirsch, a store clerk in Brea, was identified as one of the victims killed.

"The minute he is doing well, somebody shoots him," Matthew's father Jim Hirsch told KABC-TV. According to Jim, Matthew had battled drug addiction in the past, and was on the path to sobriety.

"I thought my son would probably die with an overdose. But no," said Jim, per the station. "When things are bright, he's gone. He has not started to live."

Matthew Rule, 24, was identified as the second victim to die in the robberies. The Times reports Rule was standing outside a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana when he was allegedly shot to death.

According to a GoFundMe campaign launched to help cover his funeral costs, Rule was described as "truly a beautiful soul, taken way too soon."

KABC reports that another man was shot during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Riverside. He remains hospitalized in grave condition, according to the outlet.

A clerk and a customer were also shot during a robbery in La Habra. Following the shooting, they were both listed in stable condition, according to a press release from police.

No injuries were reported at the convenience stores in Ontario or Upland.

Authorities are now searching for the suspect, last seen wearing a black hoodie and a black mask.