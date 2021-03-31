2 Dead, 3 Injured — Including Toddler — In Wrong-Way Collision on Los Angeles Freeway

The driver is suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities tell PEOPLE

A 32-year-old man suspected of being under the influence of alcohol got into a fatal accident after driving on the wrong side of the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

Two people were killed and three were injured, including a 4-year-old toddler, in the collision, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Lane confirms to PEOPLE.

The suspect, who was driving a Lexus SUV, reportedly collided with a Toyota Camry shortly before 2 a.m. while he was traveling southbound in a northbound lane.

The two passengers in the Toyota, a man and a woman, both 21, were found "unresponsive" and died in the crash, a collision report provided by the CHP states.

wrong way crash Image zoom Credit: cbs los angeles

The man was from Downey and the woman was from Bellflower, per the CHP report. Their identities have not been released.

The suspect is facing felony DUI charges pending his release from the hospital, Lane tells PEOPLE.

The suspect had two passengers in his vehicle — a 32-year-old woman and the toddler — at the time of the collision who were both hospitalized.

Another vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, collided with the two cars but none of the passengers sustained injury.

The driver was taken to Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center and suffered major injuries. His two passengers were taken to LAC+USC Medical Center with minor injuries, Lane told CBS Los Angeles.

Many of the northbound lanes on the 110 Freeway were temporarily shut down while the initial investigation took place.