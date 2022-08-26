2 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Kentucky Homeless Shelter — Suspect, Who Was a Resident, Arrested

The shooting happened in front of about 15 people at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson, Ky., just as church services ended, The Courier and Press reports

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on August 26, 2022 04:16 PM
Kenneth B. Gibbs
Kenneth Gibbs. Photo: AP/Shutterstock

Two men were shot to death while another two were wounded during a shooting at a Kentucky homeless shelter, after a resident allegedly opened fire Thursday evening, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in front of about 15 people at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson, Ky., just as church services ended, The Courier & Press reports.

Authorities identified Harbor House resident Kenneth Gibbs, 37, as the alleged shooter.

Upon police arrival, one person was pronounced dead on the scene, while three others were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, a news release from the Henderson Police Department reads.

One of the victims died at the hospital, police said.

Authorities identified 67-year-old Steven Wathan and 44-year-old Chad Holmes as the deceased.

Two other victims — a 44-year-old man and a 33-year-old man — survived getting shot, per the release.

Like Gibbs, all four victims lived at the shelter, police said.

Ten other residents of the shelter were transported to a local Salvation Army, according to the outlet.

Gibbs was arrested without incident that same night at a nearby park, where he was found in possession of a handgun, per the release.

He remains in custody at the Henderson County Detention Center on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

It was unclear if he entered a plea to the charges.

Jail records show his bond has been set at $500,000.

Attorney information for Gibbs was unavailable Friday.

