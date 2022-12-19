2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Chicago High School

“Schools are the cornerstone of neighborhoods and students deserve to feel safe," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker wrote on Twitter

By Nicole Acosta
Published on December 19, 2022 12:54 PM
Benito Juarez High School in Chicago
Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting outside Benito Juarez High School in Chicago on Dec. 16. Photo: Google Maps

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting outside of a high school in Chicago on Dec. 16, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in the deadly incident that happened around dismissal time just before 2 p.m. near Benito Juarez High School in the city's Pilsen neighborhood, Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown said during a Friday press conference.

He added that he didn't have any information about the victims' identities to share because the investigation is still in its beginning stages.

Two victims who were fatally shot in the head were boys, one of whom was 14 years old and the other was 15, CBS reports. The older teen was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Brandon Perez, the outlet reports.

Nathan Billegas, 14, was identified by family members as the other deceased victim, according to ABC7.

Two other victims — a 15-year-old girl whose thigh was grazed by a bullet and a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh and shoulder — are expected to survive, CBS reports.

Officials have yet to confirm if all four victims are students at the high school.

The family of the Chicago Bulls College Prep student told the outlet that he was on his way to meet his friend, Perez, at the school when the rounds were fired.

"He was too young for this to happen to him," Billegas' sister told ABC 7.

Authorities believe the shooting was a "potential gang conflict," and are looking into surveillance footage that may have captured the tragic scene, the superintendent said at the news conference.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker showed his concern on Twitter: "Schools are the cornerstone of neighborhoods and students deserve to feel safe. Earlier today, senseless gun violence took the lives of two people outside of Benito Juarez High School and injured two more," he wrote.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends of those who lost their lives today and I pray for a full recovery for those injured. MK and I are thinking of the entire Benito Juarez community. We must put an end to these unspeakable tragedies and rid our communities of gun violence," he added.

Senator Dick Durbin also reacted to the shooting writing on Twitter, "Progress was made in Congress this year. But w/ gun violence now the leading cause of death for America's children, we must do more."

CEO of Chicago Public Schools Pedro Martinez stated at the press conference that CPS is working hard to provide significant support to students and families, including counseling and additional security.

