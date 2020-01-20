2 Dead, 15 Hurt in Shooting Outside Kansas City Bar Owned by Former NFL Player

Image zoom Scene of Kansas City nightclub shooting

Two people were killed and 15 injured after a gunman began shooting into a group of patrons trying to enter a Kansas City nightclub on Sunday night after the city’s NFL team secured a spot in the Super Bowl, police said.

Kansas City police said the male shooter is believed to be among those killed.

An armed guard engaged the shooter outside of the 9ine Ultra Lounge about 11:30 p.m., according to police.

The dead included one male and one female. Both were found deceased in the parking lot when officers arrived, police Capt. David Jackson told reporters at the scene.

The names of the victims and the circumstances leading up to the incident were not immediately available.

We believe the shooter is the deceased adult male.

the circumstances that lead to this shooting are unknown.

Detectives and crime scene investigators will be collecting evidence and talking with witnesses to gather more information to see what lead to this shooting.(3/4) — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) January 20, 2020

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of those whose lives were lost or impacted by last night’s shooting,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a tweet. “[Thankfully] security appears to have kept the situation from being even worse.”

Our greatest challenges remain even this morning in our community. My thoughts are with the families and friends of those whose lives were lost or impacted by last night’s mass shooting. Thankful security appears to have kept the situation from being even worse. https://t.co/vF4C2W4dCl — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 20, 2020

Three victims were still hospitalized and in critical condition Monday morning, police said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Hours before the shooting, the Kansas City Chiefs won a spot in the Feb. 2 Super Bowl with a 35-24 victory at home over the Tennessee Titans, earning the team its first return to the league championship game in 50 years.

According to business records, the bar where the shooting unfolding is owned by former Chiefs cornerback Alphonso Hodge, and was opened in April 2019, reports KCTV.

This is developing news story and will be updated with additional details.