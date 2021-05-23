2 Dead, 12 Injured in 'Horrific' Shooting at New Jersey House Party

A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were killed at the house party, according to police

Two people were killed and 12 were injured after a gunman opened fire at a house party in Cumberland County, New Jersey, on Saturday night.

The shooting took place around 11:50 p.m. local time at a residence on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township, New Jersey State Police said in a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday.

Authorities responded to the scene and found a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both of whom have yet to be identified by the police, dead after sustaining fatal gunshot wounds.

Twelve other adult victims were shot and transported to local hospitals with various injuries. "At this time, one of the confirmed 12 victims sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition," according to police.

No arrests have yet to be made and police say "the motive and incident remain under investigation."

Melissa Helmbrecht, an employee of Hopeloft, a local advocacy group for at-risk young people, told NBC10 that several members of the group were at the party when the shooting occurred.

"It was hundreds of people, our neighbors, who were just getting together because it was the first really warm, nice night," said Helmbrecht. "There were a lot of parties and get-togethers throughout the community, and this was probably the biggest."

John Fuqua told NBC10 that his nephew, who was one of several of his family members at the gathering, ran out of the home when the gunshots started.

"My nephew said he was having a good time and next thing all he heard was shooting and he was running for his life," Fuqua said. "He got on the ground, he had to crawl."

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that he was "grateful for the swift response of law enforcement" to the shooting and urged the public to assist police if they have any information regarding the shooting.



"Since late last night, the New Jersey State Police and county and local law enforcement in Cumberland County have been investigating the horrific mass shooting at a large house party in Fairfield Township that attracted hundreds of party-goers," said Murphy.

"Let there be no mistake: This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws," Murphy added. "No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield."