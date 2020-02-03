2 Dead, 1 Wounded in Shooting at Residence Hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce

LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Two people were killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall, the school announced on Twitter Monday.

The incident occurred in the school’s Pride Rock residence hall, according to the college’s tweets.

There have been 2 confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community. We will continue to share updates as they are available. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

The school canceled classes for the day and urged students to shelter in place, but it later posted another update saying it was safe to move around.

Police are still investigating the shooting. The victims have not yet been named.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as news develops.