2 Dead, 1 Wounded in Shooting at Residence Hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce

The shooting occurred in Pride Rock residence hall

By Laura Barcella
February 03, 2020 03:17 PM
LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Two people were killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall, the school announced on Twitter Monday.

The incident occurred in the school’s Pride Rock residence hall, according to the college’s tweets. 

The school canceled classes for the day and urged students to shelter in place, but it later posted another update saying it was safe to move around.

Police are still investigating the shooting. The victims have not yet been named.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as news develops.

