2 People Dead, 1 Other Injured After Shooting at a Milwaukee Grocery Store Parking Lot

Police set up a perimeter at Vadnais Lake after news of a dead child being pulled out of the lake broke, Friday, July 1, 2022 in Vadnais Heights, Minn. The bodies of two young children have been recovered from the Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP