2 People Dead, 1 Other Injured After Shooting at a Milwaukee Grocery Store Parking Lot
Two people were shot and killed at a grocery store parking lot in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, while one other individual was injured.
"During an altercation, the suspect fired shots at a victim subsequently striking him. An armed security fired shots at the suspect subsequently striking the suspect. An unintended victim was also struck by gunfire," explained the Milwaukee Police Department in statement to PEOPLE.
According to the statement to people, the first victim, a 59-year-old male from Milwaukee, sustained fatal injuries. The suspect, also male, also passed away from his injuries. The unintended victim, a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but police state the investigation is still "ongoing" and will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.
The store, one of three Milwaukee El Rey locations, is located at 916 S. Cesar E Chavez Drive.
Police cordoned off the parking lot until about 2 p.m local time, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. It's currently unclear when the grocery store will reopen.
RELATED: Young Thug's Nephew Arrested for Murder After Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend in the Face: Report
According to Milwaukee Medical Examiner Dr. Brian Peterson, Milwaukee is predicted to record 280 homicides in 2022, "a 115 percent increase since 2019."
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Per the Milwaukee Police Department, the county has had at least 112 homicides so far this year. The entire year of 2021 recorded 193 homicides, 2020 recorded 190.
Therefore, the city is on track to surpass its homicide total for the third consecutive year.