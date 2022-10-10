2 Children Killed, Mother Hospitalized After Family Pit Bulls Attack Them Outside Tennessee Home

The two dogs were euthanized after the deadly attack

By Christine Pelisek
Published on October 10, 2022 12:50 PM
Kirstie Bennard and her two children Hollace Dean and Lilly Jane
Kirstie Bennard and her two children Hollace Dean and Lilly Jane. Photo: Facebook

Two children were killed and their mother was hospitalized after the family's two pit bulls attacked them outside their family home in Tennessee, authorities said.

Family members said Kirstie Jane Bennard, 30, suffered multiple injuries when she tried to pull the dogs off her 5-month-old son Hollace Dean and 2-year-old daughter Lilly Jane, who were killed in the attack.

"She put her body on top of Lilly's to try and protect her after the attack started," Bennard's husband's uncle, Jeff Gibson, told USA Today. "Both [dogs] started attacking her while she lay on Lilly."

The Oct. 5 attack lasted 10 minutes.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the children died at the scene. Bennard was taken to a local hospital where she is in stable condition.

The two dogs, Cheech and Mia, were euthanized.

"I can promise you those children were her world, and if there was any inkling of danger, she would have never had those dogs near her kids," Bennard's best friend Kelsey Canfield told Fox News Digital. "Those children were everything to them, and they just have a really long journey ahead."

Canfield said Cheech and Mia had been with the family for eight years.

"That attack lasted longer than any one of us could have ever imagined," she added.

It's unclear why the dogs attacked.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

"It is still an active, ongoing investigation," Sheriff's office public information officer John Morris tells PEOPLE.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help the family.

"They are such an incredible and sweet family and needs lots of prayers and support at this time," the page reads.

Related Articles
Carson Neal
Texas Boy in ICU After Pit Bull Attack, and Family Says 15-Year-Old Babysitter Helped Save His Life
Jermaine Lavanda Bass
Fla. Father Allegedly Kills Daughter, 5, Critically Wounds Son, 8, Moments After Mom Tucked Them into Bed
USPS vehicle parked on the side of the road
Florida Postal Worker Killed by 5 Dogs While Delivering Mail: 'How Did It Get So Far?'
Sonia Loja, Connecticut Mother Strangled Her 3 Children Then Killed Herself, Say Authorities
Connecticut Mother Strangled Her 3 Children to Death Before Killing Herself: Police
Great Dane
5 Great Danes Believed to Have Killed Their Owner in Northwest Iowa Ditch
Richard Hutch Barry
Calif. Man, 59, Is Mauled to Death by 5 English Bulldogs That Were 'Focused on Harming'
Trena Peed
N.C. Woman Whose Sons Recently Died in Car Crashes Is Mauled to Death by Pit Bulls She Was Dog Sitting
Kassandra Sweeney and her kids Benjamin and Mason killed in New Hampshire
N.H. Mom and 2 Children, 4 and 1, Are Found Fatally Shot, Police Say There's 'No Threat to the General Public'
Beverly Lambert
Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested
Nicolas A Vazquez
Texas Man Dies Weeks After Being Attacked by 3 Dogs While Walking from Home to Store
A triple-homicide occurred at the Maquoketa caves state park in Iowa, the three members were survived by 9-year-old son. https://www.gofundme.com/f/arlo-schmidt?fbclid=IwAR3SKPUG92J6QORf8IIxC7pMTslyQPZEzenV4esIW45rinpMK_2ubCDahhk. gofundme.com
9-Year-Old Boy Loses Both Parents and Younger Sister as Sole Survivor of Campground Shooting
https://www.gofundme.com/f/jb5xfu-medical-and-financial-help Kyleen Waltman
S.C. Mother Who Lost Both Arms in Dog Attack Returns Home After 7 Weeks in Hospital
The Bayles Family: Coleman, Beth, Lainey(4), and Wesley(2)
S.C. Mom and Young Children, 2 and 4, Are Hospitalized in Dog Attack While Helping Elderly Neighbor
Harris County Sheriff car
Houston Girl, 9, 'Intentionally Shot' in Domestic Disturbance Day After Boy, 7, Killed in Separate Shooting
Khamaya Donelson
5-Year-Old Girl 'Full of Love and Laughter' Shot to Death in Houston Drive-By Shooting
Mother Forced to Stab Family Dogs to Death As They Attack Her Baby
Mom Forced to Stab Family Pet to Death as 2 Dogs Attacked Her Baby: 'My Daughter Was Going to Die'