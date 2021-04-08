The two children were run over and died at the scene, the Texas Department of Public Safety said

2 Children, 7 and 11, Die When They Fall Out of Backhoe Bucket, and Driver Charged with Manslaughter

A Texas man has been arrested on manslaughter charges after the deaths of two children who were run over by a backhoe after they fell from the bucket in which they'd been riding.

Vijender Chauhan, 40, was allegedly driving a John Deere backhoe April 3 in Roanoke with several children and adults on board when two of the children, a seven-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, fell from the bucket.

The two children were run over and died at the scene, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

"Preliminary investigation indicates a John Deere backhoe was traveling southwest on Chapel Hill Court with multiple children and adults riding on various moving parts of the backhoe," according to the department of safety. "While in motion, the driver of the backhoe operated equipment causing the front bucket to dump, and occupants riding in the bucket fell to the ground."

Two additional children and one adult were injured during the accident and taken to the hospital. The adult was transported to a trauma center with serious injuries, police said.

Chauhan, who was not injured, was booked into the Denton County Jail and later released on $280,000 bond, the Denton Record-Chronicle reports.