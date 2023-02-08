2 Children Dead, 6 Injured After Bus Crashes into Canadian Daycare, Driver Charged

Two children were killed and six others were injured in the Wednesday crash

By Christine Pelisek
Published on February 8, 2023 05:02 PM
Canada Daycare Crash
A 51-year-old bus driver is facing homicide charges after he drove a city bus into a daycare center in Laval, Quebec, just outside Montreal.

Two children were killed and six others were injured in the Wednesday morning crash, The New York Times reported.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was employed by the local transit agency, the Société de transport de Laval (STL), CBC News reported. He is also charged with reckless driving, CNN reports.

"He will be meeting the investigators but as of now we do not know the motive of the crime," Laval Police spokesperson Erika Landry said, according to CNN.

Canada Daycare Crash
"We have six kids that have been transported into different hospitals in Montreal and Laval, but unfortunately we have two other kids that died as a result of the accident," Landry said.

Four of the children, between the ages of three and five, are being treated by Dr. Marc Girard, a spokesperson for Montreal's Ste-Justine's Children's Hospital, said, CTV News reported.

The children — two boys and two girls — were hospitalized with "various types of trauma," he said, according to CTV News reported.

"It is very difficult to see how situation will evolve in young children but we want to make sure that they go back to their normal lives," Girard said.

Canada Daycare Crash
Two other injured children were taken to hospital in Laval, CTV News reported.

Hamdi Ben Chaabane, who lives nearby, said he and others attempted to subdue the driver, who started screaming and taking his clothes off after the crash.

"We had to hit him to subdue him, and we got him on the ground, and then the police put the handcuffs on him," he said, according to the Montreal Gazette.

The injured children, between the ages of 4 and 5, were taken to Ste-Justine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada expressed his grief over the tragedy.

"All Canadians are grieving with them and will do whatever we can to support them in their horrific pain over the coming days and months and years," he said, according to The Times.

