2 Brothers Went to Missouri to Look at Livestock, and Now They’re Missing: 'Something Isn't Right'

Two brothers are missing after traveling from Wisconsin to Missouri to check on their livestock — and relatives are worried after their rental truck was found abandoned at a part-and-ride lot and their return plane tickets went unused.

“I think that’s the scariest part, knowing that they used that last,” Lisa Diemel said of the vehicle left by her husband and brother-in-law, reports Kansas City TV station WDAF. “They’re not in it. Where are they?”

The last known contact with her husband, Nick Diemel, 35, and his brother Justin Diemel, 24, came Sunday, according to a missing-persons alert from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The two were reported missing from Cameron, Missouri, about 50 miles north of Kansas City, and had been in the area of adjacent Clinton and Caldwell counties on business, according to the sheriff’s office.

The brothers co-own Diemel’s Livestock in Wisconsin and flew from Milwaukee to Kansas City on Saturday, reports Madison TV station WMTV.

“They have feeder cattle and baby calves that several farmers are raising for them in Missouri, so they were down there looking at one of their farms,” said Lisa Diemel, according to WDAF.

She said she’d received a text from her husband Sunday morning saying the men were leaving to check on some of their cattle after spending the night at the Quality Inn off Interstate 35. They were due to fly home on Sunday.

On Monday, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reached out to its Clinton County counterpart regarding the abandoned vehicle found in Holt, about midway between Cameron and Kansas City.

The Clinton County agency launched its investigation into the brothers’ disappearance shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

“I have no clue what’s going on,” says the brothers’ mother, Pam Diemel, reports Green Bay TV station NBC 26. “I mean, I can’t even believe that something like this can happen. You go on a business trip and you’re coming back with the person you met with, they didn’t make their flight. They found the abandoned truck on the side of the road with their carry-ons and that was it.”

Said Lisa Diemel: “I honestly don’t know what’s happened to them, but something isn’t right.”

She said she and her husband have four children ranging in age from 1 to 17 years old, and the parents constantly touch base when Nick travels. “The older two know something’s going on, especially our 17-year-old,” she said. “The younger two, all they want is their daddy.”

“Nick is my backbone,” she told WDAF. “They’re loved, and we want them home. We want them home safe.”

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday said, “Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, and multiple leads continue to be researched.” The office declined further comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 816-632-8477.