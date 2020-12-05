Foul Play Suspected in Deaths of Master Sergeant and Army Veteran Found Dead at Fort Bragg
Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne II and Timothy Dumas were found dead in North Carolina military installation's training area on Wednesday
Two men — a master sergeant and an army veteran — were found dead at Fort Bragg this week.
Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne II, 37, and Timothy Dumas, 44, were found in the North Carolina military installation's training area on Wednesday, ABC 11 News reported Thursday.
Authorities say that foul play is suspected in the men's deaths, though no weapon was found at the scene, a defense official told ABC 11 News. The deaths were also unrelated to official military training, the News & Observer reported.
A spokesperson for Fort Bragg did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Lavigne enlisted in the army in 2001, graduating from the Special Forces Qualification Course six years later, CBS 17 reported.
While assigned to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Lavigne was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq multiple times, according to the outlet.
The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is reportedly investigating the deaths of Lavigne and Dumas, and did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
"The loss of a Soldier is always tragic," Lt. Col. Justin Duvall, commander of HHC, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, said in a statement obtained by both ABC 11 News and CBS 17.
"Master Sgt. Lavigne dedicated himself to the Army for 19 years and deployed multiple times in the defense of our Nation. Our condolences go out to his family during this difficult time."