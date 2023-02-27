2 Arrested, Including Minor, in Georgia Gas Station Shooting that Injured 9 Children

According to police in Columbus, Ga., D'Angelo Robinson, Sr., and an unnamed 15-year-old male were taken into custody Friday on assault charges

By
Published on February 27, 2023 03:52 PM
Police in Columbus, Georgia, responded to the shooting at a local Shell gas station Friday night to find nine children, including a five-year-old child, injured with gunshot wounds. The Columbus Police Department has made no arrests in the case, and the nine victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Police were dispatched to the crime scene at 10:11 p.m. Friday. Google Maps
Shell gas station in Columbus, Georgia. Photo: Google Maps

A week after a shooting at a Georgia gas station left nine children wounded, police have arrested two individuals in connection to the incident, including a teenage suspect.

According to police in Columbus, Ga., on Friday, D'Angelo Robinson, Sr., 35, and a 15-year-old male — who has not been publicly identified due to his age — were taken into custody on assault charges.

Robinson, Sr. has been charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, while the juvenile suspect, who police say has been identified as a validated gang member, faces a single count of aggravated assault in connection to the Feb. 17 shooting.

Additional charges are pending, police say.

It's unclear if Robinson or the teen obtained attorneys to comment on their behalf or if they entered a plea to the charges.

The shooting, which unfolded outside of a Shell gas station on the Alabama-Georgia border, left seven male victims, between the ages of 5 and 17; and two female victims, both 13, with non-life-threatening injuries, say police.

"Based on our preliminary investigation, we learned that an altercation took place at a party that was nearby," police chief Freddie Blackmon previously said during a news conference following the shooting.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Det. E. Rosado at (706) 225-4328.

