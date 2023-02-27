2 Arrested, Including Minor, in Georgia Gas Station Shooting that Injured 9 Children

A week after a shooting at a Georgia gas station left nine children wounded, police have arrested two individuals in connection to the incident, including a teenage suspect.

According to police in Columbus, Ga., on Friday, D'Angelo Robinson, Sr., 35, and a 15-year-old male — who has not been publicly identified due to his age — were taken into custody on assault charges.

Robinson, Sr. has been charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, while the juvenile suspect, who police say has been identified as a validated gang member, faces a single count of aggravated assault in connection to the Feb. 17 shooting.

Additional charges are pending, police say.

It's unclear if Robinson or the teen obtained attorneys to comment on their behalf or if they entered a plea to the charges.

The shooting, which unfolded outside of a Shell gas station on the Alabama-Georgia border, left seven male victims, between the ages of 5 and 17; and two female victims, both 13, with non-life-threatening injuries, say police.

"Based on our preliminary investigation, we learned that an altercation took place at a party that was nearby," police chief Freddie Blackmon previously said during a news conference following the shooting.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Det. E. Rosado at (706) 225-4328.