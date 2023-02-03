2 Arrested in California Shooting That Killed 6, Including 10-Month-Old Baby

The victims also included the infant's teenage mother, both of whom were found dead in the street outside their home

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 3, 2023 07:19 PM

Two gang members were arrested on Friday — one following a shootout — in the January murders of six people including a baby at a Goshen, California, home, authorities said.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said in a statement that Noah David Beard, 25, was apprehended without incident and taken into custody. Angel "Nanu" Uriarte, 35, was wounded after firing at law enforcement, who shot back, hitting him in the torso. He has undergone surgery, is in stable condition and expected to survive.

"I'm happy we were able to put these two men behind bars," Boudreaux said at a press conference on Friday.

Early in the morning of Jan. 16, deputies were summoned to the Goshen home due to a call reporting multiple shots fired. "Actually, they believed there was an active shooter in the area because of the number of rounds being fired," Boudreaux said in an earlier press conference.

Upon arrival, police immediately noticed two victims dead in the street, followed by a third in the doorway, and the rest located both inside and outside the house.

Visalia, CaliforniaJan. 17, 2023Tulare County Sherrif Mike Boudreaux holds a press conference in Vasalia, California on Jan. 17, 2023 regarding the shooting of six people in Goshen, CA. A poster of the victims of the Goshen homicides is displayed at the press conference. Six people were killed at a home in Goshen, California over the MLK holiday weekend. Tulare County sheriff deputies stand guard outside the property on Harvest Ave., blocked off with yellow tape, in Goshen on Jan. 17, 2023. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/Getty

The names of the victims were released by the sheriff's office: 52-year-old Eladio Parraz, 19-year-old Marcos Parraz, 49-year-old Jennifer Analla, 72-year-old Rosa Parraz, 16-year-old Alissa Parraz, and her 10-month-old baby, Nycholas. (The baby was originally reported by authorities to be 6 months old.)

The motive for the murders is still not clear, but Boudreaux noted that both the victims and the suspects have a history of gang affiliation and violence.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office charged both suspects with six counts of murder and other crimes. They face a potential sentence of the death penalty or life in prison without parole, prosecutors said.

