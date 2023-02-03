2 Arrested in California Shooting That Killed 6, Including 10-Month-Old Baby

Two gang members were arrested on Friday — one following a shootout — in the January murders of six people including a baby at a Goshen, California, home, authorities said.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said in a statement that Noah David Beard, 25, was apprehended without incident and taken into custody. Angel "Nanu" Uriarte, 35, was wounded after firing at law enforcement, who shot back, hitting him in the torso. He has undergone surgery, is in stable condition and expected to survive.

"I'm happy we were able to put these two men behind bars," Boudreaux said at a press conference on Friday.

Early in the morning of Jan. 16, deputies were summoned to the Goshen home due to a call reporting multiple shots fired. "Actually, they believed there was an active shooter in the area because of the number of rounds being fired," Boudreaux said in an earlier press conference.

Upon arrival, police immediately noticed two victims dead in the street, followed by a third in the doorway, and the rest located both inside and outside the house.

The names of the victims were released by the sheriff's office: 52-year-old Eladio Parraz, 19-year-old Marcos Parraz, 49-year-old Jennifer Analla, 72-year-old Rosa Parraz, 16-year-old Alissa Parraz, and her 10-month-old baby, Nycholas. (The baby was originally reported by authorities to be 6 months old.)

The motive for the murders is still not clear, but Boudreaux noted that both the victims and the suspects have a history of gang affiliation and violence.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office charged both suspects with six counts of murder and other crimes. They face a potential sentence of the death penalty or life in prison without parole, prosecutors said.