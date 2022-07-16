2 Arrested for Deadly Robberies at Multiple Southern Calif. 7-Elevens: 'This Was a Reign of Terror'

Malik Patt, 20, and Jason Payne, 44, were arrested Friday in connection to a crime spree that took place at 7-Eleven stores in the Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties that left two people dead

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eugene Garcia/AP/Shutterstock (13026986a) Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Brea, Calif., on . Police say two people have been killed and three have been wounded in pre-dawn shootings at four Southern California 7-Eleven stores. Authorities said Monday that at least three of the four shootings are believed to be linked to the same lone gunman California-7-Eleven Shootings, Brea, United States - 11 Jul 2022

Two men were taken into custody Friday in Los Angeles as the suspects behind multiple armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Southern California that resulted in two killings and three others being wounded, authorities said.

"This was a reign of terror," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said at a press conference, announcing the arrests of Malik Patt, 20, and Jason Payne, 44, on Friday.

The crime spree in various California counties occurred over 5 hours on Monday, leaving two people dead — Matthew Hirsch, 40, a store clerk who was gunned down at a Brea 7-Eleven, and Matthew Rule 24, who was shot outside a Santa Ana store, per authorities.

Police also said the two men were allegedly involved in another homicide case on July 9 in Los Angeles. One of the men was also tied to "a number of crimes" following a further investigation, police said.

Officials from Orange County Sheriff's Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request to comment.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13027936a) This undated photo provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Matthew Rule, 24, of Santa Ana, Calif., who was fatally shot on July 11, 2022 during a robbery in a 7-Eleven parking lot in the city of Santa Ana. Police across Southern California were seeking a lone gunman, who is wanted in connection with at least three - but possibly as many as six - robberies at 7-Eleven stories where two people were killed and three were wounded California 7 Eleven Shootings, United States - 12 Jul 2022 Credit: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

The arrests of the two men were made after a task force managed to track the suspects at a home in the 1900 block of West 23rd Street, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The image of one of the men captured on surveillance video, which showed his face covered partly by a mask, was widely shared as authorities conducted the search for them. 7-Eleven also offered an incentive of $100,000 for anyone providing information leading to an arrest.

Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin also revealed during the press conference that Rule was shot after he attempted to intervene when one of the gunmen was trying to rob another person. Rule "tried to redirect the suspect. The suspect turns around and shoot[s] our victim, kills him on the spot," he said.

Meanwhile, two people, a customer and an employee, were shot in the La Habra store, and another customer was gunned in the head at a Riverside store. Jason Harrell, 46, the victim of the Riverside shooting, is no longer in a coma and breathing on his own, his brother, David Makin, told KNBC-TV. The two victims from La Habra were also wounded but are expected to survive.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13027033a) In this image from video from a 7-Eleven store in Upland, Calif. released by the Upland Police Department is a person that police are attempting to identify in connection with two people who were killed and three who were wounded in shootings at four 7-Eleven locations in Southern California California 7 Eleven Shootings, Upland, United States - 11 Jul 2022 Credit: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Jim Hirsch, whose son Matthew was killed in the Brea shooting, shared with the Associated Press that he had been sober and clean from his drug addiction for over a year. He added that Matthew had found stability with the job at the 7-Eleven store and lived with his girlfriend in the nearby area.