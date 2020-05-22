At one point during the pursuit, the gray Chevrolet hit another car head-on while exiting the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles

2 Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Pickup Truck, Slamming Into Car While Driving Wrong Way on Freeway

Two suspects have reportedly been taken into custody after leading police on a high-speed chase throughout the streets of Los Angeles on Friday morning.

The pursuit lasted for about two hours, after officials received a report of a stolen pick-up truck around 10 a.m. on Friday, NBC 4 reported. The chase began in Pomona and continued south.

The truck, a grey Chevrolet, was occupied by two people: a male driver and a female passenger.

Footage of the pursuit shows the truck driving quickly down highways, surface streets, through residential areas, on the wrong side of the road, on sidewalks and through red lights and stop signs.

The truck turned onto the 110 Freeway at one point, going in the wrong direction. While using an entrance ramp as an exit, the truck slammed into another vehicle that was merging onto the freeway — fleeing the scene and continuing to drive.

The car also hit a spike strip, spinning out and stopping for a moment before once again picking up the chase.

Later during the chase, the truck got stuck behind another truck on a narrow street, ramming into that car multiple times before making it back onto a wider road. One of the truck's rear tires blew out shortly after that, causing sparks to fly and eventually bringing the vehicle to a stop after leading police on for a ways more.

The driver and passenger both jumped out the driver's side door and ran on foot before being tackled by police on a residential street.