2 Arrested After They Allegedly Kidnapped Vermont Woman, Bound Her With Duct Tape

Two people were taken into custody after a woman was discovered inside a truck with her head partially covered with a bag and her hands bound with duct tape.

Mack Varnum, 45, and Nichole Cloutier, 36, are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and aggravated domestic assault.

Authorities responded to an address on Bay Street in St. Johnsbury Village, Vt., at about 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 after they received a report of a "woman in a vehicle who had her hands bound together with duct tape and her head partially covered with a bag and duct tape," according to a Vermont State Police press release.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators alleged Varnum and Cloutier picked up the woman on the side of the road near Varnum's Peacham home "at which point she was forcibly restrained and bound."

"The victim was driven in the Peacham and Danville area and restrained for several hours, while her life was threatened," according to the release. "At one point the victim was left alone in the truck, enabling her to break free enough to drive away in the truck and escape."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities said she drove to St. Johnsbury Village where she was found.

The following day, authorities arrested Varnum and Cloutier at his home.

Both are being held without bail at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 27.