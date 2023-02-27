2 Arrested After They Allegedly Kidnapped Vermont Woman, Bound Her With Duct Tape

Mack Varnum, 45, and Nichole Cloutier, 36, are facing attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and aggravated domestic assault charges

By Christine Pelisek
Published on February 27, 2023 01:09 PM
Mack Varnum, Nichole Cloutier
Mack Varnum, Nichole Cloutier. Photo: Vermont State Police (2)

Two people were taken into custody after a woman was discovered inside a truck with her head partially covered with a bag and her hands bound with duct tape.

Mack Varnum, 45, and Nichole Cloutier, 36, are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and aggravated domestic assault.

Authorities responded to an address on Bay Street in St. Johnsbury Village, Vt., at about 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 after they received a report of a "woman in a vehicle who had her hands bound together with duct tape and her head partially covered with a bag and duct tape," according to a Vermont State Police press release.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators alleged Varnum and Cloutier picked up the woman on the side of the road near Varnum's Peacham home "at which point she was forcibly restrained and bound."

"The victim was driven in the Peacham and Danville area and restrained for several hours, while her life was threatened," according to the release. "At one point the victim was left alone in the truck, enabling her to break free enough to drive away in the truck and escape."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities said she drove to St. Johnsbury Village where she was found.

The following day, authorities arrested Varnum and Cloutier at his home.

Both are being held without bail at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 27.

Related Articles
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/man-held-woman-will-year-escape-officials-say-rcna71299. Woman Escapes Kidnapper. NBC
Woman Escapes Suspected Kidnapper at Gas Station a Year After Being Taken: 'Deeply Disturbing'
Cynthia Hoffman, Denali Brehmer
Alaska Teen Killed 'Best Friend' After Man Online Allegedly Offered $9M for Videos of Murder in Catfish Scheme
Golden State Killer's Murder Victims
Cold Cases Heat Up: How Advances in DNA Technology Are Helping to Bring Justice for Victims
Viktoria Nasyrova
New York Woman Convicted of Poisoning Lookalike's Cheesecake in Plot to Steal Her Identity
Benjamin Obadiah Foster
Wanted Ore. Man Accused of Torturing Woman Is Using Dating Apps to Find Victims and Evade Capture: Police
Benjamin Obadiah Foster, Police Searching for Man Who Kidnapped Woman
Oregon Police Hunting Man for Allegedly Torturing Woman — 2 Years After Jail for Similar Crime
Benjamin Obadiah Foster, Police Searching for Man Who Kidnapped Woman
Oregon Man Wanted for Torturing Woman Killed 2 Men During Manhunt, Then Fatally Shot Himself: Police
Nikki Secondino
Instagram Model Accused of Stabbing Sleeping Dad Was Allegedly Enraged by Argument Over Laptop
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Five Former Memphis Police Officers Charged with Murder in the Death of Tyre Nichols
Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1.
'Joyful' Girl, 9, Along with Mom and Sister, 1, Die in Fire Police Say Was Set Intentionally
Joseph and Jodi Wilson, North Carolina Parents Abused 4-Year-Old Son
Parents Charged with Murder After 4-Year-Old Son Dies from Alleged 'Exorcisms'
Zachary Kent Mills
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping and Torturing Woman for Five Days After Meeting on Bumble
Michael Barajas is charged with kidnapping a pregnant woman, raping and trafficking her. Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Mich. Man Accused of Assaulting and Trafficking Pregnant Woman Arrested: 'This Guy Is a Monster'
Sophia Giraldo, of Flushing, was allegedly intentionally mowed down by her husband, 36-year-old Stephen Giraldo
NYC Dad Charged with Attempted Murder After Allegedly Running Wife Over with Family SUV, Stabbing Her
1-year-old Averi Jones. Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation . https://wreg.com/news/mid-south/1-year-old-9-year-old-killed-in-coahoma-county-shooting/amp/. Credit: WREG
Girl, 1, and Boy 9, Are Fatally Shot in Hostage Situation, Allegedly at Hands of Mother's 'Friend'
John Wayne Potter
Massachusetts Man Found Dead in Freezer Identified, Roommates Charged in Connection with His Death