2 Arrested After Missing Colo. Man's Body Found in Grave: 'It's Enough to Send Shivers Down Your Spine'

Two people have been arrested after the body of a Colorado man who vanished months ago was found in a "clandestine grave."

According to a press release from the Aurora Police Department, a tip was called in via Crime Stoppers about a murder that took place in a local condo six to eight months ago.

"The tip stated the victim, a 36-year-old man who had been missing since summer 2022, was buried in a crawl space and covered in concrete," officers said.

After police went to the apartment, officers with the Major Crimes Homicide Unit were able to get a search warrant and found a hidden grave inside the floor. Police have called in contractors to help pull up the body, which was expected to take multiple days to complete.

Police have not identified the victim because they are waiting for confirmation and next-of-kin notification, according to the release. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will later confirm his identity and cause of death.

A 29-year-old woman, Cassie Bock, was taken into custody after police found the "clandestine grave in the crawl space of her condo," said police. She was arrested on one charge of accessory to homicide Tuesday and held without bond ahead of her first court appearance.

A second suspect, Haskel Leroy Crawford, 38, was then arrested on Thursday on one charge of first-degree murder. He was already being held at the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated homicide charges. His bond is set at $100,000.

It's unclear if Bock or Crawford have attorneys who can comment on their behalf.

According to a police affidavit obtained by Fox31, the victim was Karl Beaman Jr. Family members told police they hadn't spoken to Beaman since May 2022. A family member made a Facebook page to try to find him, which is where they received a tip that Beaman was buried underneath the crawl space of Bock's home. They claimed that Crawford, who shares children with Bock, had something to do with Beaman's disappearance after Beaman and Crawford allegedly stole catalytic converters.

"He's buried under Casie Bock's apartment in the crawlspace, under cement. Her and Leroy [Crawford] did it. I'm sorry," the tipster told police, per the outlet. They said that Beaman was allegedly murdered because Crawford thought he was secretly working with authorities.

Police later received a similar tip, confirming it was the same person who provided the information to the Beaman's family member, Fox31 reported. Officers went to speak with the tipster, who told them Bock allegedly helped conceal Beaman's body.

When speaking to authorities, Bock said Beaman and Crawford were "best friends." She later confessed that Crawford murdered Beaman and she helped him hide the body, according to the outlet.

One woman who lives in the Red Sky Condos building, Paula Kinningham, told Fox31 reporter Courtney Fromm, "It's enough to send shivers down your spine, make your skin crawl."

Another neighbor added, "I heard a lot of frantic behavior to be honest with you. I just thought she was on drugs."

"She would have loud music on. I would hear pounding and drilling and a grinder, all kinds of stuff," a third neighbor told the news station.

Those with information who have not spoken to authorities are urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).