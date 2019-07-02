19-Year-Old Mother With ‘Big Heart’ Is Found Fatally Shot: ‘Mom Is Up in Heaven’

Image zoom GoFundMe

The family of a 19-year-old mother found dead in her Kansas City, Mo., apartment is asking for the public’s help in finding her killer.

“I want justice. I want somebody to please speak up,” Kristina Panos said of daughter Breana Robison, Fox4 reports. “And I’m just begging, begging for justice for me, for her whole family and especially for her son.”

On Friday, Kansas City police found Robison fatally shot in her apartment after officers responded to a call reporting an armed person, according to a police spokesperson. When they arrived at her home, they found her door partially opened. Upon entering, they discovered Robison suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Robison leaves behind a 3-year-old son, who will be adopted by Panos, Fox4 reports.

“I have to explain to her son that is in my house that his mom is up in heaven,” Panos told the station. “That’s going to be the hardest thing that I’m ever going to have to do in my life, on top of burying my daughter.”

Panos said she learned of her daughter’s death Saturday morning at 4 a.m. She said she lost her voice from screaming.

“Nobody deserves to be shot, murdered,” Panos told Fox4. “She was murdered.”

No suspects have been named so far, according to police. Panos told Fox4 her daughter had a “big heart” and was scared for her life before her death.

“She sent some messages to somebody that people were threatening to shoot her three days prior,” Panos said.

“She got mixed up with the wrong people,” Panos said. “And they’re ruthless.”

A GoFundMe page has been created for Robison’s funeral and her son’s well-being.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kansas City police’s Homicide Unit at (816) 234-5043 or the tip line at (816) 447-TIPS.