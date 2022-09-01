19-Year-Old Charged with 3 Murders After Random Shooting Spree in Detroit

A 19-year-old is facing murder charges in connection with random shootings that left three people dead.

Dontae Ramon Smith of Detroit, Mich. was charged on Wednesday with murder, assault and animal cruelty for the tragic events that occurred on Aug. 28., FOX 2 Detroit reported.

The shooting spree lasted for roughly two and a half hours, police said.

"It is not an overstatement to say that on Sunday morning, Aug. 28, like a scene out of a movie this alleged defendant reigned real terror on the citizens of northwest Detroit," Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "Normal, everyday life was brought to a standstill as he moved east to his next victim."

Detroit Police Chief James White said Smith may have a mental illness and "terrorized our community," reported the Associated Press.

On Sunday, he targeted four different locations, and allegedly shot a male victim Chayne Lewis Lee, 28, multiple times at 4:45 a.m. He was found dead in the doorway of a church.

Smith then proceeded to shoot and kill an unidentified woman multiple times less than an hour later.

Following both crimes, at 7 a.m. the teenager reportedly shot and killed a 43-year-old Lari Brisco, a single mother of five who was waiting for a city bus.

Just minutes later, he shot a man — 76-year-old John Palik — in the leg while taking his dog out for a walk. The dog was also shot in a paw. Fortunately, both survived.

After a 12-hour police hunt, Smith was arrested at his home and surrendered peacefully. A gun with shell casings matching those found at the crime scenes was located there as well.

