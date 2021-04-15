Jia Jia, 38, and her 8-year-old daughter Ruby Meng were found fatally stabbed inside a Rancho Cucamonga, California, home on March 7

Calif. Teen Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Woman and Her 8-Year-Old Daughter to Death in Their Home

A 19-year-old man in California has been arrested in connection to a triple stabbing that left a mother and her 8-year-old daughter dead, according to authorities.

Jacob Allen Wright was taken into custody on Tuesday following a five-week investigation into the murders of Jia Jia, 44, and her daughter Ruby Meng, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced in a news release.

The mother-daughter duo was found fatally stabbed inside a Rancho Cucamonga home during the early morning hours of March 7.

Authorities said a 38-year-old woman, believed to be a family friend, was also stabbed in the incident but survived her injuries.

In their investigation, detectives served a search warrant at Wright's home and gathered evidence, but have yet to find a relationship between the suspect and the victims, authorities said.

A motive into the stabbings remain unclear, though investigators said they believe Wright acted alone.

Wright was arrested and booked on charges of murder and attempted murder following an interview with investigators, according to the sheriff's department.

Wright is currently being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center. He is due in Rancho Cucamonga Superior Court on Thursday, online jail records show.

It's unclear if Wright has obtained legal representation who can speak on his behalf.