19-Month-Old Baby Boy Dies After Being Attacked by Family Dog

A 19-month-old baby boy is dead after being mauled by his family's dog in Brooklyn, New York.

Officers responded to the incident at an apartment on E. 17th St. just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the baby bleeding heavily from multiple wounds to his neck and shoulder, the New York Police Department said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The victim was identified as Ryan Francis Foster. His older brothers, ages 9 and 11, were home with him at the time, along with the family Rottweiler.

Authorities told WABC that the boys' dad, identified as Vernon Foster, had left Ryan in the care of his two siblings while he went to work. It is unclear at this time why the Rottweiler became aggressive with the baby.

After the attack, the older boys brought their baby brother outside to look for help. Ryan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, WABC reports.

"It's a terrible situation," NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Kemper told the news station. "Terrible situation for them and certainly for the family that is affected by this tragedy."

Neither of the older two children were hurt. The dog has been removed from the home pending investigation, authorities said.

This is not the first time that the Rottweiler has been aggressive with the children, authorities told reporters. About two years ago, the dog attacked one of Ryan's older brothers.

Vernon Foster was arrested Wednesday and is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to police.

