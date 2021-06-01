James Lacy Taylor, 69, died Friday night after being attacked at Mt. Olivet Cemetery

18-Year-Old Woman Charged with Murder After a Man Is Found Fatally Injured in N.C. Cemetery

Police in North Carolina have charged an 18-year-old woman with causing the death of a 69-year-old man who was found severely injured last week on the grounds of a Raleigh cemetery.

According to a press release issued by Raleigh Police, officers discovered James Lacy Taylor clinging to life Friday night inside Mt. Olivet Cemetery — situated just a stone's throw from Schenck Forest.

Taylor was rushed to the nearest hospital, the press release states, where he was pronounced dead.

The statement fails to describe the nature and severity of Taylor's injuries.

Police announced Saturday that Maria Elizabeth Pena-Echeverria had been arrested on one count of murder.

It is unclear what led detectives to arrest Pena-Echeverria, or what may have motivated her alleged crime.

It wasn't known Tuesday if she knew the victim in any capacity.

The statement claims witnesses said they saw three people — one woman and two men — flee the area at around the time Taylor was attacked.

Mt. Olivet Cemetery is technically on North Carolina State University's property, though it is located a few miles away from the main campus.