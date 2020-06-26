Jonty Bravery pleaded guilty to one count attempted murder in December, according to the Crown Prosecution Service

18-Year-Old Sentenced to at Least 15 Years for Throwing Boy Off 10th Floor Balcony at London Museum

An 18-year-old who admitted to tossing a young boy off a 10th floor balcony at London's Tate Modern last year will face at least 15 years in prison, according to a judge.

Jonty Bravery was arrested by British police in August 2019 after he was accused of throwing a French boy, then 6, from a viewing platform at the art gallery, resulting in the victim falling approximately 100 feet and suffering severe injuries when he landed on the fifth floor roof.

During a sentencing on Friday, a judge ruled that Bravery "had intended to kill someone that day," according to Associated Press.

"You will spend the greater part — if not all — of your life detained," Central Criminal Court Judge Maura McGowan said, per the outlet. "You may never be released."

McGowan also noted that Bravery had been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder and a personality disorder, according to CNN, but told Bravery during the sentencing that "those conditions alone do not explain your offending and your general behavior."

Bravery pleaded guilty to one count attempted murder in December, according to a news release from the Crown Prosecution Service.

The teenager told police shortly following his arrest that he had planned in advance to hurt someone so he could be on TV, authorities said at the time.

"This devastating and shocking incident at the Tate Modern on 4 August of this year changed the lives of Bravery’s young victim and his family forever," prosecutor Emma V. Jones said in a statement. "The boy was singled out by Bravery who threw him from the viewing platform intending to kill him."

Jones said the fact that the victim survived the fall was "extraordinary."

The French boy, who was on vacation with his family when the incident occurred, remains in the hospital, according to a GoFundMe set up to raise funds for his medical costs.

His parents said in an update in May that their child is making progress in his recovery, though he "still has to spend his day in a shape molded seating fixed on his wheelchair."

"His sentences are always hashed, syllable by syllable, because he still lacks breath and muscle tone. We don't always understand everything he says, especially when he's tired but he expresses himself more and more," they wrote, adding that "it could be very very long (1 to 3 years)" before their child will be able to eat foods like rice, lentils and cake.

"Regarding the brain, memory seems to work a little bit again," the parents said of their child. "He also begins to remember new things, which means that the connections are gradually being re-established in his brain. This is positive because it means that the brain gradually repairs itself."

"There is still a long way to go but we are holding on, even confined and masked," they added.

While the parents did not attend the hearing on Friday, prosecutor Deanna Heer read a statement from the victim's family.