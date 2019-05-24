18-Year-Old Murder Suspect Allegedly Lured Man With Sex to Robbery, Fatal Shooting

Image zoom Sydnee Whitaker, 18, of Texas Dallas County Jail

An 18-year-old Texas woman is charged with murder after allegedly using the promise of sex to lure a man out of his apartment so three men could rob him and his roommates at gunpoint, which eventually led to the victim’s shooting death, say police.

On Monday, Dallas police arrested Sydnee Whitaker and charged her with capital murder in connection with the May 2 death of Adrian Wells, 21, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Whitaker allegedly “committed the offense by actively participating in the home invasion robbery” that left Wells dead, the affidavit says.

She has not yet entered a plea and remains held in the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bail, according to online jail records.

No other suspects have been arrested.

On the night of the killing, officers were called to Wells’ apartment on Coit Road in North Dallas at about 11:30 p.m., where they found him dead of a gunshot wound, the affidavit says.

Police learned from two of Wells’ friends who were in the apartment watching television at the time of the alleged shooting that three armed men had forced Wells into his apartment after he had been outside speaking to Whitaker, the affidavit says.

One of the suspects demanded cash from the two friends, who complied. When the men realized another person was on the third floor of the apartment, “the suspects started shooting,” the affidavit says.

Wells was pronounced dead at the scene. One of Wells’s friends who was allegedly robbed was also shot and taken to a local hospital, according to police. His condition was not immediately clear.

During their investigation, police learned that Whitaker had just met Wells the day before his death. She texted him on the day of the shooting to say she wanted to come to his apartment so she could “perform a sex act,” the affidavit alleges.

Next, she called him and told him while one of his friends listened in on the conversation, “that she wanted to come see him and have sex with him,” the affidavit alleges.

The friend told detectives he thought “something didn’t sound right about her wanting to come see him and have sex because she had just met Whitaker,” the affidavit says.

Whitaker was also allegedly “blowing up” Wells’ phone before she came over, the friend told the detective.

Wells’ friend told police he believes Whitaker “lured” Wells outside so the men could “kidnap and rob him,” the affidavit says.

When Wells’ two roommates came home, they told police they recall seeing an unfamiliar silver Jeep in front of the apartment’s garage and saw two males sitting in the front seat, according to the affidavit. When they entered their apartment, they heard gunshots and called 911.

Whitaker was allegedly seen running from Wells’ apartment during the shooting. When a witness asked her if she was OK, “she said no,” the affidavit says. She kept going when he asked her if she needed help.

On May 4, Whitaker called the Homicide Unit and agreed to come to police headquarters for an interview but failed to show up, the affidavit says.

One of her family members alleged to detectives that Whitaker said she had driven three men to the apartment “to buy weed,” the affidavit says.

The family member said Whitaker told her she stayed in the car while the three men went inside, the affidavit says.

It is unclear whether Whitaker has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.