18 Ex-NBA Players Charged in $4 Million Insurance Fraud Scam

Terrence Williams, a former shooting guard for the Nets and Rockets, allegedly spearheaded the plot that landed himself and more than a dozen others in FBI custody

Federal investigators have accused 18 former professional basketball players of participating in a multi-million dollar scheme that sought to defraud the National Basketball Association's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York alleges that former New Jersey Nets and Houston Rockets shooting guard Terrence Williams, 34, masterminded the nearly $4 million scheme and has been apprehended in Washington state.

Williams is charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Seventeen other former NBA players and one of their spouses face the same charges.

Investigators allege the scheme's participants filed close to $4 million in false medical insurance claims. Williams allegedly provided his co-defendants will the fabricated medical invoices needed to make the illicit medical, chiropractic, and dental claims.

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the indictment during a press conference Thursday.

Just under $2.5 million in claims were paid out, according to the indictment, which further alleges Williams received nearly $230,000 in kickbacks from the other defendants.

Also indicted this week were former Boston Celtics player Anthony Allen, 39, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Shannon Brown, 35, and Ronald Glen Davis, 39, who played for the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers over the course of his career.

Sebastian Telfair, 36, was also named in the indictment; he played for a number of NBA teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Clippers, the Celtics, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Authorities have also indicted Darius Miles, 39, a former Clippers player.

Tony Wroten, 28, a former Philadelphia 76er, was also named in the indictment, as was Ruben Patterson, 46, a onetime Milwaukee Buck.

Allen's wife, Desiree Allen, is the only woman charged in the indictment, and the only defendant who didn't play in the NBA.

Sixteen of the defendants are currently in FBI custody, officials said.

PEOPLE was unable to obtain a copy of the indictment as of press time and could not immediately reach the NBA for comment.

It was unclear if any of the 19 defendants had entered pleas, or had legal representation who could comment on their behalf.