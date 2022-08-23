17-Year-Old High School Senior Killed in Hit-and-Run by 2 Cars Outside of L.A. Party

Matthew Lobos was intentionally run over by two different vehicles, police say, before suspects fled the scene

By
Published on August 23, 2022 01:00 PM
Matthew Lobos, 17-Year-Old Killed in Hit-and-Run by 2 Cars Outside of LA Party
Photo: GoFundMe

Suspects are still at large after a hit-and-run incident that left a teenager dead early Sunday morning, outside of a party in South Los Angeles.

Matthew Lobos, a 17-year-old senior at Santee High School, was pronounced dead on the scene shortly before 3 a.m., L.A. Police Department officer Norma Eisenman told NBC-4 Los Angeles.

Lobos had been attending a warehouse party with close to 100 people, Detective Jerry Gibson with the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC-7 Los Angeles. The location, CBS News reported, was a popular street racing spot.

According to Gibson, an argument at the gathering between attendees and a person in a dark SUV escalated when the driver accelerated into the crowd and ran over Lobos, ABC-7 reported. The driver then left the SUV and jumped into a second vehicle nearby, a white Acura.

That Acura, after driving away, looped back around and ran over Lobos again, CBS News reported. Lobos' friends were trying to drag him away at the time.

Both vehicles then took off, ABC-7 reported.

Matthew Lobos, 17-Year-Old Killed in Hit-and-Run by 2 Cars Outside of LA Party
GoFundMe

Eisenman said both drivers intentionally struck Lobos, according to NBC-4. Police are still seeking the suspects. Anyone with information about the incident are being urged to call the LAPD's Newton station at 323-846-6547 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Officers have found the white Acura, CBS News reported, but have not been able to locate the second vehicle. They've also yet to determine a motive for the attack.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Lobos' family have also been trying to figure out what happened to their loved one.

"It was intentional. It was on purpose. Everything was intentional," Lobos' brother Nicholas Lobos told CBS News. "He was trying to break up a fight. Guy threw the first punch and it went on from there."

"I'm still trying to process that he's gone," Lobos' cousin, Daniel Garza shared to ABC-7. "I'm still in denial. I can't think it through it all."

His aunt, Laura Valenzuela Arce, created a GoFundMe to help their family. In the listing, she noted that Lobos was nearly 18. "Just 5 months before his 18th birthday he was stuck by 2 unknown vehicles with the intent to kill," she wrote. "We are asking for anything to help with the family and give our family some peace at this unimaginable time."

"He was the literal center of the family," Valenzuela Arce told CBS News. "He literally made parties happen. He came and made sure everyone was fine...He was just a really great and fun-loving kid."

