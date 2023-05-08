17-Year-Old Girl Killed in Drive-by Shooting After Calif. Party ID'd, No Arrests Yet

Justina Stubbe was killed outside a house party in Chico

By Christine Pelisek
Published on May 8, 2023 02:45 PM
justina stubbe
Justina Stubbe. Photo: Go Fund Me

A 17-year-old girl who was killed after a house party in California has been identified.

Justina Stubbe was fatally shot around 3:26 a.m. Saturday outside the house party in Chico. Five other people, between the ages of 17 and 21, were injured in the drive-by shooting.

"We have a couple of people identified as people of interest," Chico Police Chief Billy Aldridge tells PEOPLE. "We are following up on all investigative leads, making proper identification and hopefully that pans out by the end of the day."

Police were initially called to the house party around 2:56 a.m. when a firearm was reportedly brandished.

"This was a large party that got out of hand," says Aldridge. "There was some mention of firearms being seen at the party and we responded and were able to disperse the party."

Officers cleared out the partygoers and arrested a suspect on charges of possession and reckless discharge of a firearm for an alleged earlier incident at a different party.

Aldridge says that 30 minutes after officers left the Columbus Ave. party, "these folks came by and fired off rounds."

Aldridge believes the shooters were asked to leave the party because they were carrying handguns.

"The person who was living there saw they had weapons on them and asked them to leave," he says. "At this point it doesn't appear to be related to gang activity and anything more than being asked to leave the party because they had handguns on them."

"I think this was very isolated and had nothing to do in particular with anybody who was shot," he adds. "Everybody happened to be coming out and leaving [when they were shot]."

"It is a university city," says Aldridge. "There are parties all over. I don't think [the shooters] were students. Just local thugs that carry firearms because they commit crimes all the time."

The surviving victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are all in stable condition after suffering non-life-threatening injuries. They were three males, ages 18, 20, and 21; and a 17-year-old female.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Stubbe's family with funeral expenses.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Chico Police Investigations tip line at 530-897-5820.

