17-Year-Old Girl Is Killed in Crash Day After Prom — and Her Friend Is Charged

Hours after attending their junior prom, four New Jersey high school students were involved in a horrific car crash that killed one instantly and injured the others. On Tuesday, police arrested the teen driver for his alleged role in the fatal May 11 accident.

A 17-year-old male is charged with aggravated manslaughter, death by auto, and assault by auto, with New Jersey State police alleging he was responsible for the post-prom crash that claimed the life of Alexis Faye.

The teen driver was also charged with two counts of violating a law intended to protect public heath and safety.

Because of his age, the teen driver’s identity is being withheld by police.

PEOPLE confirms with investigators Faye, 17, of Newton, and the other three students had rented the car — a Mercedes Benz — the night before to take to their prom.

Faye’s cause of death hasn’t been released.

The single-car crash occurred at around 5 p.m. the day after the prom, as all four were on their way back from a trip to a nearby zoo.

Police confirm that the car left a roadway in Fredon Township, flipping into a heavily wooded area.

Summonses were also issued to the teen on accusations of speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane, failure to keep right, and violating the provisions of his provisional driver’s license.

Efforts to reach Faye’s family were unsuccessful Thursday.

Hundreds showed up last week for a vigil honoring Faye.

It was unclear Thursday if the driver had entered pleas to the charges against him or had an attorney who could speak to the allegations.