17-Year-Old Girl Killed and 5 People Wounded in Shooting at Calif. Party

The surviving victims are in stable condition after suffering from non-life-threatening injuries

By
Published on May 7, 2023 08:54 PM
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Generic police lights and yellow police tape at crime scene. Photo: Getty/iStockphoto

A 17-year-old girl was killed and five more were injured in a shooting at a party early Saturday in Chico, Calif., according to authorities.

Chico Police Chief Billy Aldridge said in a media briefing that patrol officers responded to several victims struck by gunfire at 3:26 a.m. in the 1000 block of Columbus Ave.

There, six people were found shot and "sadly, one victim did not survive," Aldridge said, identifying the deceased as a 17-year-old female.

Aldridge said the surviving victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are all in stable condition after suffering non-life-threatening injuries. They were three males, ages 21, 20, and 19; and an 18-year-old female.

No names were released because "the investigation in its early stages," according to Aldridge.

"At this point, it appears this is an isolated incident and does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the community," added Aldridge.

Earlier in the briefing, Aldridge revealed that police responded two calls about the discharge of a firearm.

The second location was a party in the 1000 block of Columbus Ave. It is unclear if the two incidents within the area are related.

Aldridge said police responded to the scene at 2:59 a.m. Saturday where a firearm was reportedly brandished.

Authorities arrested the suspect for possession and reckless discharge of a firearm after they "developed probable cause related to" an incident at 12:27 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of W. 7th Street, in which several rounds of a firearm were discharged.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Chico Police Investigations tip line at 530-897-5820.

