17-Year-Old Fatally Shoots His Parents Before Turning Gun on Himself

Ashton Desormeaux, 17, and his parents Brian and Janet Desormeaux were found dead in their Coniston, Ontario home

By Christine Pelisek
Published on November 8, 2022 02:46 PM
Greater Sudbury Police say a tragic incident in Coniston on Oct. 30, 2022, was a murder-suicide. Deceased are Brian and Janet Desormeaux and their teenage son, Ashton. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4130002880382509&set=a.513528768696623. Brian Desormeaux/Facebook
Photo: Brian Desormeaux/Facebook

A teen fatally shot his parents in the family home before killing himself.

Greater Sudbury Police Service said officers were called to a home in Coniston, Ontario around 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Officers entered the home and found the bodies of 46-year-old Brian Desormeaux, 43-year-old Janet Desormeaux and their 17-year-old son Ashton Desormeaux.

All three members died from gunshot wounds.

"Through the investigation and working in collaboration with the Coroner's Office, it has been determined that the youth took the lives of his parents and then took his own life," according to a Greater Sudbury Police Service press release.

Police said there was "no evidence that the youth had been diagnosed with or was being treated for a mental health-related illness."

Ashton was a student at St. Charles College in Sudbury, CBC News reported.

He was also a member of a local arm-wrestling club along with his father. Both had participated in the Sudbury Arm Wrestling championships on Oct. 22, Timmins Today reported.

The club posted about the deaths on Facebook.

"Brian was not only an arm wrestler, but a friend, role model, teacher, promoter and like a dad to many of the younger pullers," the post read. "He had a tough looking exterior but was a truly nice guy underneath. He cared about his family and the sport of arm wrestling…He was a good community member who helped out anyone who needed it."

The club described Janet as a dedicated mother whose "overwhelming love" for her children and husband was "hard to deny."

"You gave your family all of you…something you couldn't ask for more in a mom and wife," the post reads.

"Ashton, you were the next generation of arm-wrestling greats," the club wrote about Ashton. "Your passion as a child and youth for the sport is what we all want from our younger pullers. You were fierce and fiery on the table and proved that you could back up your words."

A GoFundMe has been created to help Brian and Janet's surviving daughter with funeral costs.

"Their daughter Lee Ann, a young student at Laurentian University, will now face the daunting task of making funeral arrangements for those she held most dear," the GoFundMe description reads. "As we deal with this incredible loss, she is now facing a future without her family and biggest cheerleaders."

