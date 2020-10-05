17-Year-Old Boy Who Allegedly Murdered 5-Year-Old Half-Sister Is Arrested 500 Miles from Crime Scene

Stephen Jarrod Davis, 17, is being charged as an adult with first degree murder, police say

A Maryland teen is being charged as an adult for the murder of his half-sister after being arrested about 500 miles from the scene of the crime.

Stephen Jarrod Davis, 17, was arrested in Springfield, Ohio, around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Anne Arundel County police said in a statement Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Just hours before, police found Davis' 5-year-old half-sister Anaya Jannah Abdul dead of "apparent trauma" in Pasadena, Maryland. Police said that an autopsy completed on Sunday found Abdul's cause of death to be "multiple sharp force injuries," and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

"As a result of the investigative evidence, homicide detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant charging Davis as an adult with first degree murder," police said in a statement.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Davis is currently awaiting extradition back to Maryland, police said, and will not face any additional charges in Ohio.

Detectives are "still looking into a motive in this case," as the Anne Arundel County Police Crisis Intervention Team works with responding officers and the victim's family to "provide resources," police said.