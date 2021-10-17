The group includes five men, seven women and five children, according to a statement released by the Christian Aid Ministries on Sunday

17 Missionaries from the U.S. and Canada Have Been Kidnapped in Haiti, Ministry Says

woman carries bucket of water on the street in Croix des Bouquets, 12.9kms (8 miles) to the northeast of Port-au-Prince, on December 30, 2019.

woman carries bucket of water on the street in Croix des Bouquets, 12.9kms (8 miles) to the northeast of Port-au-Prince, on December 30, 2019.

Seventeen missionaries, including 16 Americans and one Canadian, have been kidnapped during a trip to an orphanage in Haiti, the Christian Aid Ministries says.

The group includes five men, seven women and five children, according to a statement released by the Ohio-based organization on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We request urgent prayer for the group of Christian Aid Ministries workers who were abducted while on a trip to visit an orphanage on Saturday, October 16," the organization said. "We are seeking God's direction for a resolution, and authorities are seeking ways to help."

Haitian police inspector Frantz Champagne told The Associated Press that the 400 Mawozo gang was behind the abduction in Ganthier.

A source at the U.S. embassy told ABC News that 19 people in total were captured in the attack, as two French priests were also abducted at the same spot earlier in the day.

Haiti's foreign minister Claude Joseph told CNN that the nation's officials are in touch with the U.S. State Department regarding the incident. The location of the victims remains unknown.

Christian Aid Ministries in Berlin, Ohio is seen here on . A group of 17 missionaries including children has been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. The message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage Haiti US Kidnapped Missionaries, Berlin, United States - 17 Oct 2021 Credit: Tom E Puskar/AP/Shutterstock

The Washington Post obtained an audio recording described to the outlet as a "prayer alert" from Christian Aid Ministries that detailed the incident. The outlet reported a voice in the clip revealed that the field director's family and one other person were the only ones to stay behind at the organization's base in Titanyen.

"The mission field director and the American embassy are working to see what can be done," the voice said, per the Post.

The Post also shared a WhatsApp group message from one of the abducted Americans, courtesy of a person familiar with the matter, who posted as the kidnapping was occurring.

"Please pray for us!! We are being held hostage, they kidnapped our driver," the message said. "Pray pray pray. We don't know where they are taking us."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gang violence has been on the rise in Haiti, the AP reports, following a string of catastrophes in recent months.

In July, president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his private home, while the first lady was injured. Joseph took over the position in the interim.