16-Year-Old New Jersey Basketball Standout is Shot and Killed, Killer Still at Large

Two armed men in ski masks allegedly approached Letrell Duncan soon after he left his high school on Monday

Published on October 5, 2022
Authorities in New Jersey have yet to make an arrest in the fatal shooting Monday afternoon of high school basketball standout Letrell Duncan.

Officials confirm to PEOPLE that Duncan, 16, was gunned down not long after leaving East Orange Campus High School.

According to a statement from prosecutors, the sophomore was found on Lincoln Street in East Orange at approximately 3:15 p.m., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

CBS News, citing law enforcement sources, reports Duncan was shot four times in the head.

Duncan was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

A number of children were in the immediate area at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, none of the others were targeted or injured.

Marsha Douglas, Duncan's aunt, told the New York Times the talented basketball player was with a group of friends when they were confronted by two men.

Words were briefly exchanged before the two men left.

Moments later, Douglas said, two men in ski masks returned, and allegedly opened fire on her nephew.

According to Douglas, Duncan "was into school and he was into his basketball — that was it. Nothing else. School and basketball."

Duncan, who stood 6 feet 1 inch, was a player on the high school's varsity team.

The Times reports that in his freshman season, he scored 180 points helping the team to a 15-9 record.

"Our young people are hurting — and so am I," said Mayor Ted R. Green in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE. "This shooting has shaken our community to its core, and collectively, we must come together to prioritize and protect our young people."

East Orange Police have increased patrols "in our school corridors and we are taking aggressive action to ensure gun violence does not disrupt our community," Green explained.

The investigation continues. Police ask that anyone with information relevant to the case call (877) 847-7432.

