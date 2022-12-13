'I Always Had Concerns': 16-Year-Old Girl Is Fatally Stabbed, Boyfriend Arrested 

The anonymous neighbor of a 16-year-old Manhattan girl who was allegedly fatally stabbed by her boyfriend says she "always had concerns about what was going on in that apartment," Pix11 reports.

Zyaire Crumbley, 18, surrendered to police on Dec. 12 and has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of Saniyah Lawrence, the New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

Lawrence was found stabbed in the neck in an apartment in the Harlem neighborhood on Dec. 11, police said. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told Pix11 she frequently heard arguing, but when she learned that someone had died, she was shocked by the news.

"It definitely made me fearful for who was in the apartment, so to hear that someone lost their life, it definitely made me sad."

According to ABC 7, Crumbley has a criminal history that includes several robbery arrests, one of which he has been on probation for since May.

Police said they believe the pair got into some sort of argument that turned deadly. Police said that Crumbley was spotted on surveillance footage exiting the building where Lawrence's body was later discovered by authorities, NBC 4 reports.

Lawrence was remembered as a "young girl with dreams" who had a passion for selling slime and had recently started at a new school, her grandmother, Denise Jackson, told The New York Times.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A motive for the killing is unknown as the investigation remains ongoing. It was unclear if Crumbley has entered a plea or has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Anyone with information on the deadly incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.