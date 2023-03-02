16-Year-Old Calif. Boy Fatally Stabbed During High School Classroom Fight

Montgomery High School junior Jaden Jess Pienta died after being stabbed three times in the chest by another student during an altercation in an art class

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 07:12 AM
Jayden Jess Pienta.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death during a fight at a Santa Rosa high school on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Santa Rose Police Department, the incident took place inside a classroom at Montgomery High School slightly after 11 a.m. local time.

Two students were stabbed, but one — identified as Jayden Jess Pienta — sustained at least three stab wounds and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Family members confirmed his death to San Francisco Bay Area CBS network outlet KPIX. A memorial for the teen has been growing outside the school.

Authorities said the fight started when when two teenage boys, both aged 16 and both juniors at the school, entered an art class and confronted a 15-year-old freshman. A teacher and three aids were able to break up the fight, but the three students began fighting again and the freshman brandished a knife — described by authorities as having a blade between four to five inches long — and allegedly stabbed both 16-year-olds.

"One of those students received what appeared to be three stab wounds to his upper body. One student received one stab wound to his left hand," Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan told KPIX. He added that it appeared there had been "some previous altercations between these students."

Montgomery High School. KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco/Youtube

Officers arrived nearly four minutes after receiving the call and began life saving efforts on Peinta, according to the police release.

Both students who had been stabbed were conscious and able to provide initial statements to authorities, KPIX reported. The second victim will survive his injuries.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old freshman reportedly fled campus after the fight but was later found in a nearby creek bed, according to police.

Authorities said his name will not be released because of his age. He was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center on three felony charges of homicide, attempted homicide and weapon on a school campus, as well as the misdemeanor of battery on a school campus.

Montgomery High School. KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco/Youtube

Pienta's grandmother Cheryl told KPIX of her grandson, "He was a good boy, he was a quiet, gentle boy. He didn't harm anybody. This is so out of character for something like this to happen to him. I don't understand."

His aunt said there was nothing they could have done to stop the incident. "He was a great kid," she said. "He minded his own business, he did good in school. He was one of the sweetest, most lovable, kindest, cutest, just so bashful and compassionate. He e didn't deserve any of this, nobody saw this coming. '

She added that her nephew's death was "an absolute tragedy and a loss."

