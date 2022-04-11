Police recovered a ghost gun from the scene of Friday's shooting that killed Angellyh Yambo

16-Year-Old with 'Bright Future' ID'd as 'Unintended' Victim of N.Y.C. Crossfire Shooting

Authorities in New York City have identified the 16-year-old girl who was gunned down Friday afternoon in the Bronx as she was walking home from school.

Angellyh Yambo was caught in the crossfire of a shooting that broke out at around 1:45 p.m. in the borough's Woodstock neighborhood, NYPD sources confirm.

The shooting unfolded just blocks from University Prep Charter High School, where Yambo was a student.

The teen died after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, the sources tell PEOPLE.

Two other victims, also on their way home from school, were injured during the gunfight and are expected to recover from their wounds.

Police sources confirm all three students were unintended targets.

A GoFundMe campaign to cover Yambo's funeral costs had already raised over $26,000 by Monday morning.

Yambo will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Jeremiah Ryan, 17, has been arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon, all stemming from his alleged role in Friday's shooting, the sources tell PEOPLE.

Police recovered a ghost gun from the scene, sources confirm, meaning the weapon was not commercially manufactured and therefore rendered untraceable.

Late Friday, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell called Yambo "a young woman with a bright future."

Yambo's aunt, Margarita Yambo, told the New York Post she was a straight-A student with a "beautiful soul" who loved playing Fortnite.

Yanelli Henríquez, Yambo's grieving mother, spoke to Telemundo 47 over the weekend.

"I lost my life, I lost my daughter," Henríquez said. "I have no words to say or even express to you what I'm feeling right now. I just can't."