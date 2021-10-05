Kavay Louis-Calderon was attacked Sunday morning while being babysat by her uncle

16-Month-Old Ohio Girl Is Mauled to Death by Pit Bulls: 'This Is a Nightmare'

A family and community is mourning after a 16-month-old girl was mauled to death by her family dogs in Ohio.

"This is a nightmare that they're going through," Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said of Kavay Louis-Calderon's family, WJW reports. "They're destroyed by this, they're absolutely destroyed by this. Nobody wanted this to happen to this child."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to authorities, Kavay's uncle was babysitting her when he got into an argument with an acquaintance on the home's enclosed front porch.

"The little girl was left inside the house with the two family pets and as this disturbance, fight, was occurring outside, it's believed that the dogs reacted and turned their aggression to this beautiful 16-month-old little girl," Mylett said, WJW reports.

Neighbors who witnessed the incident told WKYC they will never forget what they saw.

"That's what I can't get out of my head: Her screaming and the 911 operator carrying that baby out," neighbor Richard Turner said. "That'll always be with me."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Kavay was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Akron Beacon Journal reports. She did not live at the house where the attack occurred.

This is not the first time the dogs were violent. Neighbors say the pair had attacked the mailman over the summer.

"Bit him bad," Jerry Smith said, WKYC reports. "Bit his hand, bit his leg. They [didn't do anything] about it, but they don't deliver mail over there anymore."

Turner added, "I didn't let my grandkids play outside just because I didn't know if the dogs were in the house."

It's unclear whether any criminal charges will be filed.

"I'm reluctant to lay blame or responsibility on anybody right now," Mylett said. "At this point, the family is mourning the loss of a 16-month-old baby. But rest assured, we're going to get to the bottom of what happened."