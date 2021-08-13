Lori Wickelhaus, 29, was indicted last year on to 20 counts of possession of a matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance

Former 16 and Pregnant Star Sentenced to More Than 6 Years in Prison for Child Pornography

A former 16 and Pregnant star has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for child pornography.

Lori Wickelhaus, who was indicted last year on 20 counts of possession of a matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, has since plead guilty to the charges in exchange for a shortened prison sentence, FOX 19 reported Wednesday.

In addition to her prison sentence, Wickelhaus, 29, agreed to attend mental health counseling, the news station reports.

Wickelhaus, who resides in Northern Kentucky, was arrested in August 2020 after Campbell County authorities received a tip from the Kentucky State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, The Sun reported at the time.

The task force told county police that an "unknown subject uploaded images that depict child pornography to a dropbox account," according to a police report obtained by The Sun.

Wickelhaus appeared on season two of MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2010. In the episode, she contemplates adoption for her son, as the daughter of adoptive parents. After giving birth to her son, she decides to allow another couple to adopt him.

An attorney for Wickelhaus could not be immediately identified to comment on her behalf.