A teenager has died following an altercation that took place on an MTA subway train in New York City.

Jayjon Burnett, 15, of Queens has been identified as the victim in Friday's shooting that occurred around 3:45 p.m. local time on a southbound A train near the Rockaway stop at Mott Avenue, PEOPLE confirms.

A New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Burnett was found "unconscious and unresponsive" after he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to Cohen's Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he died about an hour later of his injuries.

"There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing," the NYPD spokesperson says.

NYPD Train Bureau Chief Jason Wilcox said in a press conference that the shooting happened during a verbal dispute between two groups of youths that "quickly escalated." A good samaritan pulled Burnett off the train at the Mott Ave. station, where two patrolling transit officers rendered aid until EMS arrived.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey said during the press conference that the MTA is "fully cooperating" with the NYPD in the investigation, providing officers with surveillance footage.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the young man who was murdered here today. Obviously, this is a senseless tragedy and one we'll get to the bottom of," said Davey, adding: "By all accounts, this was not random and we have seen illegal guns, illegal knives, weapons in our system. We need to get those out. This does not make our jobs any easier."

Chief Wilcox confirmed this is the eighth homicide to occur this year in the MTA subway system, noting that the previous seven have resulted in arrests. A woman was also arrested after stabbing a man to death during a dispute Sunday on an MTA bus in the Bronx, according to ABC 7.

"Any time an act of violence occurs in the subway, it is taken very, very seriously," said Wilcox. "The response from the NYPD is intense. The investigation by our detectives is robust and very thorough."

Davey added: "We obviously have work to do, there's no doubt about it. I take the subway every day, I'll take it home tonight. So, hopefully that gives folks confidence that that's how I believe in it. But we've got to stop this."

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and talking to witnesses. They ask anyone with information to contact their Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, where all calls are confidential.