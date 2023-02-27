15-Year-Old Missouri Girl Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery: 'She Touched so Many Lives'

The victim was identified on a GoFundMe page as 15-year-old Lydia Elking, of Lake St. Louis, Mo.

By Nicole Acosta
Published on February 27, 2023 01:54 PM
Lydia Elking, 15-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery: 'She Touched so Many Lives'
Lydia Elking. Photo: GoFundMe

A 15-year-old Missouri girl died earlier this month after a robbery gone wrong in which a pair of armed teenagers opened fire on the car she was riding in, authorities said.

A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy have been charged with second-degree murder, robbery, assault, and armed criminal action in connection with the Feb. 18 killing of a 15-year-old girl from Lake St. Louis, according to a press release from the St. Charles Police Department.

Both suspects were taken into custody the next day and are not being publicly identified due to their age.

Another 17-year-old boy reportedly told police that he and the 15-year-old victim, identified by family as Lydia Elking, planned to meet two males in St. Charles on Saturday night. The reason for the meeting was not immediately clear.

When they arrived, two other teenagers approached the car on foot and announced a robbery, the release states. One of the robbers pulled out a handgun and shot into the car, striking the girl who was sitting in the passenger seat.

The boy then drove the girl to St. Joseph's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Elking was a talented soccer player who loved adventure, according to a GoFundMe page launched for her memorial expenses.

"She was also a kind and loving friend to many," reads the fundraiser. "She touched so many lives with her radiant energy and beautiful smile."

Saylor Parks, a sophomore at the high school Elking attended told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she knew Elking for about three years.

"She was just an amazing person, and she always knew how to make you laugh," Parks told the outlet."

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3309.

